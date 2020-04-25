VIDEO: HADESTOWN Fan Covers 'Way Down Hadestown' in Costume

One Hadestown fan, Rachel Tail, has taken to YouTube to upload a cover of 'Way Down Hadestown'. She even committed to performing all of the roles in full costume!

Tail is a classical singer and former Irish dancer.

"Hadestown is really close to my heart as a New Orleans-style folk, jazz retelling of some classic Greek myths," she wrote in the description of the video.

"This was a big project for me. I've never done a song with this many vocal tracks before, but I'm really proud of the way the vocals turned out. Persephone's parts were especially fun to sing, but the growly singing style really started to hurt my voice after a few takes. There's a reason I don't normally sing like that."

She notes that the song features many characters, and she chose to stick with Hermes, Persephone, the 3 Fates, Hades, and Eurydice.

Watch the video below!





