VIDEO: Group Rep Posts A CAROL CHRISTMAS Full Production!

Because we all need a little Christmas, Group Rep has posted a full production video of its original musical A Carol Christmas.

Originally performed in the holiday season of 2018, A Carol Christmas is feminized, modernized new musical retelling of the classic A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.with a book by Doug Haverty and music and lyrics by Bruce Kimmel, directed by Kimmel.

The cast features Hartley Powers as Carol, along with Savannah Schoenecker, Peyton Kirkner, Emily Burnett, John Schroeder, Harley Walker, Debi Tinsley, Janet Wood. Monica Allan, Lloyd Pederson, Ben Anderson, Lola Paja, Ryan J. Duncan, Kevin Hoffman, and Celine June Bautista, Ellie Birdwell, Andre Gregorian, Chiharo Kato and Momoko Kato.

Choreography by Kay Cole, musical direction and orchestrations by Richard Allen, sets by Tesshi Nakagawa, costumes by Morgan Gannes, and sound design by Austin Quan.





