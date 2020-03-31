Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Group Rep Posts A CAROL CHRISTMAS Full Production!

Article Pixel Mar. 31, 2020  

Because we all need a little Christmas, Group Rep has posted a full production video of its original musical A Carol Christmas.

Originally performed in the holiday season of 2018, A Carol Christmas is feminized, modernized new musical retelling of the classic A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.with a book by Doug Haverty and music and lyrics by Bruce Kimmel, directed by Kimmel.

The cast features Hartley Powers as Carol, along with Savannah Schoenecker, Peyton Kirkner, Emily Burnett, John Schroeder, Harley Walker, Debi Tinsley, Janet Wood. Monica Allan, Lloyd Pederson, Ben Anderson, Lola Paja, Ryan J. Duncan, Kevin Hoffman, and Celine June Bautista, Ellie Birdwell, Andre Gregorian, Chiharo Kato and Momoko Kato.

Choreography by Kay Cole, musical direction and orchestrations by Richard Allen, sets by Tesshi Nakagawa, costumes by Morgan Gannes, and sound design by Austin Quan.

VIDEO: Group Rep Posts A CAROL CHRISTMAS Full Production!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Gina Naomi Baez and Christina Bianco Release WICKED Parody, 'What Is This Quarantine?'
  • VIDEO: The Barricade Boys With Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo & More Perform 'Bring Him Home'
  • VIDEO: Watch a New Version of Jeremy Jordan Singing 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'
  • VIDEO: A Family Sings Lockdown Version of 'One Day More' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: Watch An Epic Mashup of Broadway's Best Musicals From the Past Decade
  • VIDEO: Andrea Bocelli Performs 'Con te partiro' on James Corden's HOMEFEST