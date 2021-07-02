VIDEO: Goldie Hawn Dances to MAMMA MIA in Greece!

In a video posted to Instagram, legendary movie star Goldie Hawn channeled Death Becomes Her co-star Meryl Streep and danced to Mamma Mia while vacationing in Greece!

"Can't stop, won't stop dancing," she wrote in the caption. "Mamma Mia, what an island!!"

Watch the Instagram video below.

Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA's songs, from "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me" to "Super Trouper" and "Thank You For The Music," MAMMA MIA!'s enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The first Mamma Mia! film, based on the 1999 stage musical, premiered to huge success in 2008. Its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! was released in the summer of 2018.

Hawn is known to the world for her star turn in a string of successful film comedies in the 70's, 80's and 90's including Private Benjamin, Foul Play and Bird on a Wire. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Cactus Flower.

Other memorable films include Death Becomes Her and The First Wives Club. On the small screen, Ms. Hawn first won recognition as an original cast member of "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In."