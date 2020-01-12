VIDEO: Go Inside the Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre - Home of LES MISERABLES on the West End

Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

The newly renovated Sondheim Theatre (formerly the Queen's Theatre) officially re-opened in December 2019. The theatre is home to Les Miserables.

Get an inside look at the inside of the theatre in the video below!

Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Les Miserables began performances at the Sondheim Theatre on December 18.

The cast features Jon Robyns as 'Jean Valjean', Bradley Jaden 'Javert', Gerard Carey 'Thénardier', Carrie Hope Fletcher 'Fantine', Shan Ako 'Eponine', Josefina Gabrielle 'Madame Thénardier', Ashley Gilmour 'Enjolras' and Lily Kerhoas 'Cosette'. Rachelle Ann Go will return to the role of 'Fantine' for 7 weeks in the Spring and will take over the role next Summer.

LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You