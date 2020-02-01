VIDEO: Go Inside Week Two of the Rehearsal Room For London's BE MORE CHILL

Rehearsals are underway for the UK premiere of viral hit musical Be More Chill.

Find out more about this new American musical that everyone is talking about, and get a sneak peek into week 2 of the rehearsal room of the London production. Watch the full video below!

OMG, another week of awesome rehearsals complete! Behind the camera during week 2? @iamreneelamb ? Here she is with the latest goss... #BeMoreLDN pic.twitter.com/9XIaHZr0Rt - Be More Chill Musical (@BeMoreChill) January 28, 2020

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl....and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy is desperately trying to fit in. The girl's longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer just wants to take over the world.

The lead roles of Jeremy Heere will be played by Scott Folan (Mother of Him at Park Theatre, Damned By Despair at The National Theatre) and Michael Mell by Blake Patrick Anderson (Straight Dave in Pet Shop Boys' Closer to Heaven and Starlight Express).

Other cast members include two former Queens, Renee Lamb and Millie O'Connell, plus Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes and Eve Norris, Gabriel Hinchcliffe and Jon Tsouras.





