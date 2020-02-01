VIDEO: Go Inside Week Two of the Rehearsal Room For London's BE MORE CHILL
Rehearsals are underway for the UK premiere of viral hit musical Be More Chill.
Find out more about this new American musical that everyone is talking about, and get a sneak peek into week 2 of the rehearsal room of the London production. Watch the full video below!
OMG, another week of awesome rehearsals complete!Behind the camera during week 2? @iamreneelamb ? Here she is with the latest goss... #BeMoreLDN pic.twitter.com/9XIaHZr0Rt - Be More Chill Musical (@BeMoreChill) January 28, 2020
Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl....and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy is desperately trying to fit in. The girl's longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer just wants to take over the world.
The lead roles of Jeremy Heere will be played by Scott Folan (Mother of Him at Park Theatre, Damned By Despair at The National Theatre) and Michael Mell by Blake Patrick Anderson (Straight Dave in Pet Shop Boys' Closer to Heaven and Starlight Express).
Other cast members include two former Queens, Renee Lamb and Millie O'Connell, plus Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes and Eve Norris, Gabriel Hinchcliffe and Jon Tsouras.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
MRS. DOUBTFIRE is on her way to Broadway, but first the new musical is on the hunt for an additional cast member. Telsey + Company has just announced ... (read more)
Ralph Fiennes In Talks to Join MATILDA Movie Musical as 'Miss Trunchbull'; Emma Stone Eyed for 'Miss Honey'
Ralph Fiennes and Emma Stone could be headed to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
Official: Re-Imagined AIDA Will Premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse and Tour in 2021
A new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, February 4 a?' March 7,... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: ALMOST FAMOUS Coming To Broadway Next Fall
The new musical Almost Famous has posted an audition notice announcing a run at a Broadway theatre next fall! According to the listing, previews are s... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and More at the Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal... (read more)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Now Available For Licensing From Music Theatre International
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the Broadway hit and Tony winning musical comedy SOMETHING ROTTEN! is now available for ... (read more)