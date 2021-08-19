VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for The Muny's ON YOUR FEET!

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

The Muny will be presenting On Your Feet!, the fourth show of the theatre's 103rd season, Aug. 21 - 27. On Your Feet! stars Arianna Rosario (Gloria), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Emilio), Natascia Diaz (Gloria Fajardo), Alma Cuervo (Consuelo), Lee Zarrett (Phil), Isabella Iannelli (Little Gloria) and Jordan Vergara (Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy).

See rehearsal footage below!

A conga-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Karmine Alers, Ryan Alvarado,

Dhanny Burgos (Emilio Standby) Alexander Cruz (Swing), Tami Dahbura, Gina de Pool,

Ruben Flores, Henry Julián Gendron, Stephanie Gomérez, Rebecca Kritzer, Tomás Matos,

Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Marina Pires (Gloria Standby), Matthew Rivera, Cristina Sastre, Sarah Sigman (Swing), Martín Solá, Alora Tonielle and Julien Valme. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

On Your Feet! is directed by Maggie Burrows and choreographed by William Carlos Angulo with music direction by Lon Hoyt.

The production team leading On Your Feet! includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kate Ducey and wig design by Kelley Jordan. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.

On Your Feet!, the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, features music produced and recorded by Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, with a book by Alexander Dinelaris.

Based on the inspiring true story of the queen of Latin pop, Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, On Your Feet! is a universal sensation that shows what can happen when two people believe in their talent, music and one another. Their moving rags-to-riches story features some of the most chart-topping songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Coming Out of the Dark" and the title hit, "Get On Your Feet." With this Muny premiere, audiences will leave ready to "Conga!"

New season subscriptions for the 2021 five-show season are still currently available through July 23. Single tickets are available now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.