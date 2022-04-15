VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night of AMERICAN BUFFALO

Just last night, David Mamet's American Buffalo opened on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street), exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, starring Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss.

Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin, under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company).

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and we're taking you to the star-studded red carpet!