VIDEO: Go Inside HAMILTON's Re-Opening Night on Broadway with Lin-Manuel Miranda & More!

History had its eyes on Broadway last night, as not one, but four beloved musicals officially returned to the stage. One of them was Hamilton, which celebrated its re-opening night at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Watch as creator Lin-Manuel Miranda kicks off the show with a special speech and the company takes their first bows since March 2020!

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

