VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes with New Jimmy Buffett Musical ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE in Chicago

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will play Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre for a limited three-week engagement November 9 through December 2, 2017. Go behind the scenes with the creative team in the interview below!

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this rousing and refreshing new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by 2017 Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the water's warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all, and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. Take a break from your troubles, make some new friends at the bar and kick back to the soothing sounds of the kettledrum. It doesn't get much better than this.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will begin previews on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) on Friday, February 16, 2018, with the official Broadway Opening Night set for Thursday, March 15, 2018.

