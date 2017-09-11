ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Click Here for More Articles on ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes with New Jimmy Buffett Musical ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE in Chicago

Sep. 11, 2017  

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will play Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre for a limited three-week engagement November 9 through December 2, 2017. Go behind the scenes with the creative team in the interview below!

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this rousing and refreshing new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by 2017 Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the water's warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all, and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. Take a break from your troubles, make some new friends at the bar and kick back to the soothing sounds of the kettledrum. It doesn't get much better than this.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will begin previews on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) on Friday, February 16, 2018, with the official Broadway Opening Night set for Thursday, March 15, 2018.

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes with New Jimmy Buffett Musical ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE in Chicago
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Broadway Composer-Lyricist Michael Friedman Dies at 41
  • Michael Crawford to Help Celebrities Master Musical Talents on ITV This Christmas
  • Saturday AM Update: Hurricane Irma Weather Watch - Cancellations and More Live!
  • Gavin Creel and Kate Baldwin to Extend Runs in HELLO, DOLLY!
  • BC/EFA's 2017 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Opens Pre-Bidding for Walk-On Roles, Signed Memorabilia & More
  • Talia Thiesfield and Sydney James Harcourt to Star in Immersive Pop Experience 'CLEOPATRA' at TNC

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com