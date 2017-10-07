VIDEO: Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan Thank Their Hometown ON YOUR FEET Audience

ON YOUR FEET has kicked off in Miami, the hometown of Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, and the legendary pair appeared on stage at curtain call to thank their hometown audience for helping them grow and supporting their music from the beginning. Watch below!

The highly anticipated First National Tour of ON YOUR FEET! - based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY® winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY® winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan - will celebrates its Grand Opening in the Estefans' home city of Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Tickets to ON YOUR FEET! in Miami are available through the Arsht Center Box Office in person at 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132, by calling 305-949-6722, or online arshtcenter.org. The engagement runs through Sunday, October 15, and then and travel to 60 additional cities across the country through April 21, 2019 - including Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Washington DC and Denver.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards® - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. ON YOUR FEET! is the new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

The hit Broadway musical stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martinez plays Emilio Estefan.

