VIDEO: Glenda Jackson Talks Roles for Women and Returning to the Stage in THREE TALL WOMEN

After a second career as a Member of Britain's Parliament, Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson ("Women in Love," "A Touch of Class") has returned to acting, and is now appearing on Broadway in a revival of Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women." Mark Phillips of CBS' Sunday Morning talked with Jackson about her life on two very different stages, and with her Broadway co-stars Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill about working with a legend.

Glenda Jackson is a British actress and former Labour Party politician. As a professional actress from the late 1950s, she spent four years as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 1964, being particularly associated with the work of director Peter Brook. During her film career, she won two Academy Awards for Best Actress: for Women in Love (1970), and A Touch of Class (1973). Other award-winning performances include Alex in the film Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) and the BBC television serial Elizabeth R (also 1971); for the latter, she received a Primetime Emmy Award.

Previews began on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women. Three Tall Women stars two-time Academy Award-winner Glenda Jackson, Tony Award winner, three-time Emmy Award winner, and 2018 Academy Award nominee Laurie Metcalf, and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill. This production is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello and produced by Scott Rudin. Three Tall Women will have an official opening night on Thursday, March 29 at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

The design team for Three Tall Women includes Miriam Buether (Scenic Design), Ann Roth (Costume Design), Mimi Jordan Sherin (Lighting Design), Fitz Patton (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren & Campbell Young Associates (Hair and Makeup Design).

Hailed as "essential viewing" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times, Three Tall Women is a "spellbinding masterpiece" (Time Magazine) and "Edward Albee's best play, period!" (New York Post). In addition to the Pulitzer, the play also won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

