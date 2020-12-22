Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Get Cooking for the Holidays on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Expect some extra special surprise guests!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with cooking with Micaela Diamond, Laura Dean Koch, Kevin Burrows and Christopher Sieber.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
