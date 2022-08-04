Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUNY
VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Muny's THE COLOR PURPLE

We've got a first look at the first act, after yesterday's second act was rained out.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Get a first look at The Muny's production of The Color Purple, which began performances August 3rd and runs through August 9th, 2022.

The cast includes Tracee Beazer (Shug Avery), Nasia Thomas (Nettie), Evan Tyrone Martin (Mister), Gilbert Domally (Harpo) and Nicole Michelle Haskins (Sofia) is Anastacia McCleskey (Celie). Additionally Jade Jones joins the company as Standby for Sofia.

Rounding out the company are Jos N. Banks, Shantel Cribbs, Erica Durham, Duane Martin Foster, Damon J. Gillespie, Kennedy Holmes, Omega Jones, Sage Lee, Alicia Revé Like, Melanie Loren, Danea Osseni, Grant James Reynolds, Paris Porché Richardson, Amber Alexandria Rose, Alexis Roston, Owen Scales, Rodney Thompson and Sean Walton. The company will also be joined by the Muny youth ensemble.

The Color Purple is directed by Lili-Anne Brown, choreographed by Breon Arzell, with music direction by Jermaine Hill and in addition, Carollette Phillips as Associate Choreographer.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Samantha C. Jones, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Paul Deziel, wig design by Kelley Jordan and production stage manager Jhanaë Bonnick.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg's landmark film, The Color Purple makes its Muny debut! Featuring a Grammy Award-winning score infused with jazz, ragtime, gospel and African blues, this moving tale is a testament to the healing power of love, faith, resilience and sisterhood. Winner of the 2016 Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical," this epic staging promises a joyous evening of courage, hope and healing.

