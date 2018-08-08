VIDEO: Get A First Look At Leslie Uggams and More in THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at Pittsburgh CLO

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Pittsburgh CLO's THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - now on stage through August 12th at the Benedum Center.

The production stars Leslie Uggams, Laurie Veldheer, Bobby Conte Thornton, Paul Schaefer, Lenora Nemetz, and Jessica Fontana.

As an investor in the original Broadway production, Pittsburgh CLO premiered this Tony Award®-winning powerhouse on its First National Tour as part of the 2003 Summer Season. The show was met with great fervor from audiences and critics, and now, a new generation of audience members will have the opportunity to enjoy this energetic musical.

This year's production stars a thoroughly modern cast of Pittsburgh CLO and Broadway veterans, including legend of stage and screen, Leslie Uggams, as Muzzy. Tickets are now available at pittsburghCLO.org, at the Theater Square Box Office or by calling 412-456-6666.

Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE takes you back to the height of the New York City Jazz Age, when "moderns" were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. Flapper Millie Dillmount is on the hunt for a rich husband, but falls for a penniless paperclip salesman instead. A mix of madcap mistaken identity, high-spirited show tunes and tap-happy production numbers with more kick than bootleg gin - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE is truly the "bee's knees!"

