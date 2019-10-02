VIDEO: Get A First Look At GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Limited Engagement in Toronto
After critically acclaimed, smash-hit runs at The Old Vic London, in London's West End, and at The Public Theater New York, Girl from the North Country comes to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Performances are now on stage through Sunday, November 24. Get a first look at the cast in action below!
1934. A time-weathered guesthouse in the heartland of America. Only a song can shake off the dust for one group of wayward souls-and old dreams may hold the promise of new beginnings. As they pass in and out of each other's lives, their stories awaken with passion, fury and extraordinary beauty. Reimagining the music of Bob Dylan as roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos, celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) writes and directs this heartbreaking and universal story about family and love.
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment UK, David Mirvish and The Old Vic with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer
A Broadway production of the musical will premiere at New York's Belasco Theatre, performances begin on February 7, 2020, with the opening night set for March 5.
Tickets to this engagement are on sale at www.mirvish.com and by phone at 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333.
