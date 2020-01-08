VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Michael Arden Directed MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

BroadwayWorld has a first listen to the new musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING. Written in two versions - English-language and Korean-language - the Korean-language version had its world premiere in Seoul, Korea, in 2016, where it won six Korean Musical Awards including the awards for Best Book, Lyrics, and Music.

The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and will have its American Premiere at the Alliance Theatre on The Coca-Cola Stage Jan. 21 - Feb. 16, 2020. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is by Will Aronson (Book & Music) and Hue Park (Book & Lyrics) and is directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Spring Awaking).

Set in the not-too-distant future in Seoul, Korea, two obsolete helper-bots are living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex on the edge of the city. Oliver is waiting expectantly for his former-owner to come looking for him, and Claire is just... waiting. When the two discover each other in the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love. Looking past our era of technology-driven detachment, this award-winning musical celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING features Kenny Tran (Regional: Vietgone, Men with Money) as Oliver, Cathy Ang (Regional: We are the Tigers, KPOP) as Claire, Dez Duron (TV: The Voice) as Gil Brentley, and John D. Haggerty (Regional: You Never Touched the Dirt, Henry VI) as Man.

The MAYBE HAPPY ENDING creative team includes Tony Award®-nominated Scenic Designer Dane Laffrey (Once on this Island), Tony Award®-winning Costume Designer Clint Ramos (The Rose Tattoo, Eclipsed), Emmy Award-winning Lighting Designer Travis Hagenbuch, Tony Award®-nominated Projections Designer Sven Ortel (Newsies the Musical), Tony Award®-nominated Sound Designer Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Once on This Island), and Music Director Deborah K. Abramson.

Performances are January 21 - February 16, 2020, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There will be no 2:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, January 25. There will be no 7:30 p.m. performance on Sunday, February 2. There will be additional Tuesday performances on January 21 and January 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at The Woodruff Arts Center Box Office in person or by calling 404-733-5000. Tickets are also available online at www.alliancetheatre.org/maybe. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 404.733.4690.





