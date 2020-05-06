VIDEO: Gavin Creel Sings 'Don't Tell Mama' in A.R.T's Production of EXTRAORDINARY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

American Repertory Theater has shared a clip of Gavin Creel singing Don't Tell Mama from Cabaret in A.R.T's production of ExtraOrdinary!

Check it out below!

The original A.R.T. production of ExtraOrdinary played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from November 16 - 30, 2018.





