VIDEO: GOOD MORNING AMERCA Goes Behind the Scenes of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

As it celebrates its opening night on Broadway, Good Morning America went behind the scenes of Thoughts of a Colored Man.

The first Broadway play in history to be written and directed by Black men, and to include a cast of all Black men, GMA interviewed the show's director, Steve H. Broadnax III, playwright Kenan Scott II, and cast members Luke James and Tristan Mack Wilds.

Watch the full interview tomorrow!

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

The Thoughts of a Colored Man ensemble cast features Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Starz's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James (Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime/">Showtime's "The Chi"), Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan Mack Wilds (HBO's "The Wire"), and Esau Pritchett ("Prodigal Son").