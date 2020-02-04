VIDEO: From Italy to Brooklyn- Watch Highlights from ROMEO & BERNADETTE!

Amas Musical Theatre's Off-Broadway premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn is underway at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street). With book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, and directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, performances continue through February 16, 2020.

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

Need to know more? Below, watch as the cast gives a special sneak peek in rehearsals!

Now check out highlights from the all-new production!

The creative team is Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), One Dream Sound (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

The performance schedule will be as follows: Tues. at 7pm, Wed.-Fri. at 8pm, Sat. at 3pm and 8pm, Sun. at 3pm. Tickets are priced $49-$69.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You