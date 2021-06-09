VIDEO: Fran Drescher Chats About THE NANNY Broadway Musical on THE VIEW!

Fran Drescher appeared on "The View" this morning to discuss the development of the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of her beloved sitcom "The Nanny!"

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the musical will feature a book co-written by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Drescher and Jacobson, with lyrics by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom and music by Bloom and three-time Emmy winner and the late Tony Award nominee Adam Schlesinger. Bloom and Schlesinger won a 2019 Emmy Award together for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will direct.

Partly inspired by Drescher's own life growing up in Queens, New York, The Nanny's beloved 146 episodes aired from 1993 to 1999, starring Drescher and earning 12 Emmy Award nominations over 6 seasons. The television show has been aired in over 90 countries and more than 30 languages.

The actress, who's returning in the upcoming film "Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania," also discusses her seventh annual FranJam cancer fundraiser and how "The Nanny" was progressive in representing the LGBTQ+ community.