VIDEO: First Trailer Unveiled for New 'BEHIND THE CURTAIN' Documentary on CHICAGO Star Todrick Hall

The acclaimed SXSW documentary BEHIND THE CURTAIN: TODRICK HALL, in partnership with Awesomeness Films, just unveiled its first trailer via Wolfe Video. Go behind the scenes with the soon-to-be star of Broadway's CHICAGO in the video below!

Award-winning director Katherine Fairfax Wright's revealing film explores the extraordinary life and talent of multi-hyphenate star TODRICK Hall, tracking several tumultuous months as he prepares to release the Straight Outta Oz visual album and embark upon a nationwide musical tour.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: TODRICK HALL will be available worldwide from Wolfe Video on December 12 on digital platforms including Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, VUDU, WolfeOnDemand.com and on DVD December 19.

Ahead of the film's anticipated release, TODRICK Hall will be hosting a special preview screening and conversation at New York's IFC Center on Wednesday, December 6. Fans will also have the chance to watch BEHIND THE CURTAIN: TODRICK HALL with TODRICK at Dallas's Texas Theatre on Wednesday, December 13, where he will take part in a post-screening Q&A.

From small-town Texas to big-time show business, comes an inspiring documentary of grit, perseverance and the redemptive power of art. BEHIND THE CURTAIN: TODRICK HALL follows TODRICK Hall as he launches his most ambitious project yet: the full-scale original musical, Straight Outta Oz. We watch him struggle to write songs about growing up gay and black in small-town Texas, his difficult relationship with his mom, and the harsh realities of trying to make it in show business. With limited time and budget, the odds are against him, but Todrick's passion and his team of talented performers overcome all obstacles to bring this story to the world. BEHIND THE CURTAIN had its world premiere at SXSW 2017 and has since been selected for film festivals including DOC NYC, Seattle International Film Festival, Frameline and Outfest.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: TODRICK HALL stars TODRICK Hall and features special appearances from Wayne Brady, Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), Perez Hilton, Jordin Sparks, Nicole Scherzinger, GloZell Green, Nathaniel Cullors, Brandin Stennis, Blair Carrizales, Sheena Fadeyi, Rashieda Fadeyi, and Amber Riley.

The film is directed, photographed, edited, and produced by Katherine Fairfax Wright, whose critically-acclaimed film CALL ME KUCHU earned numerous awards including the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Documentary and the Berlin Film Festival's Teddy Award for Best Documentary. The film is executive produced by Brett Bouttier, Paula Kaplan, Robyn Marshall, Scooter Braun, Steve Grossman, Kristin Patrick, and Ellen Healy Pietropaoli. It is produced by Matt Kaplan, Brian Robbins, and TODRICK Hall.

"Anyone who has seen TODRICK perform can attest to the extraordinary artistry he brings to everything he does. BEHIND THE CURTAIN: TODRICK HALL showcases his immense talent but under Katherine's accomplished direction it goes deeper; cracking open his stage persona and revealing a remarkable young life, a tireless work ethic, and an insatiable passion for uplifting the lives of those around him through music," said Jim Stephens, President of Wolfe Video and Wolfe Releasing. "As the largest exclusive distributor of LGBT films, we at Wolfe Video are thrilled to partner with Awesomeness Films to bring this story to audiences around the world in December."

The film will be available worldwide through iTunes and WolfeOnDemand.com, as well as through various other digital retailers including Amazon Video, Google Play and VUDU. DVD is available for pre-order today at WolfeVideo.com.

