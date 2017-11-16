Breaking: Todrick Hall Will Razzle Dazzle 'Em in CHICAGO on Broadway

Todrick Hall will be returning to Broadway in CHICAGO as Billy Flynn beginning November 30th.

Hall most recently appeared on Broadway as Lola in Kinky Boots.

Hall told BroadwayWorld exclusively "I'm so ecstatic to be returning to Broadway in Chicago. My fans know how obsessed I've been with this musical since my YouTube career began, doing numerous parodies based on the music and now I get to live this classic musical every night. My dreams are coming true, two leads on Broadway in one year, I could not be more grateful and excited to razzle dazzle the audience every night."

Hall will serve as a guest judge on the upcoming season of "RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race." He has appeared on Broadway in shows like The Color Purple and Memphis, and rose to fame as a contestant on the 9th season of "American Idol," where he was a semi-finalist and garnered millions of fans

Since then, he has become an international personality, with millions of dedicated YouTube fans, and 655,000 Instagram followers (@todrick).

Chicago also currently stars Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Olivier Award Winner & Original Cast Member Leigh Zimmerman as Velma Kelly, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton (LaVon Fisher-Wilson returns to the role of "Mama" on Monday, November 20) and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler. Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbieand choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Tickets for Chicago are available through Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, and in-person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY) box office. Regular box office hours are 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 7:00 pm Sunday.

