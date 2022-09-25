VIDEO: First Look at Leslie Odom Jr. and Jackie Hoffman in Netflix's GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece. The cast of the highly-anticipated film includes Leslie Odom Jr., Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Check out a clip of the film featuring Leslie Odom Jr and Jackie Hoffman below!

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY will be released in select theaters on a to be announced date and globally on Netflix December 23.

According to director Rian Johnson, Blanc's penchant for bombast is partly to thank for the film's title, which pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name. "I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he says.

"This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear. I'll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass.' There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, "Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?" The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"