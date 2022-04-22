VIDEO: First Look at Jason Danieley & More in the World Premiere of Ahrens & Flaherty's KNOXVILLE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Asolo Repertory Theatre's world premiere of the new musical KNOXVILLE. The project reunites Frank Galati, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the Tony Award-winning creative team behind Broadway's Ragtime.

Galati, an Asolo Rep Associate Artist, also directs the production. KNOXVILLE is now in previews. It will open on April 23, and run through May 11, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Based on James Agee's autobiographical, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Death in the Family, the story begins as Agee struggles to write his greatest work - about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his mother, his town and his own future. A powerful illumination of the forces that shape who we are, KNOXVILLE is a universal coming-of-age story about family, faith and love - and about the boy who will grow up to write it. With a sweeping musical score and an extraordinary creative team and cast, this moving and innovative world premiere is a must-see event.

Galati adapted the book, with music by Flaherty and lyrics by Ahrens. Asolo Rep commissioned the project starting in 2018 and hosted a developmental workshop in June 2019, in addition to producing the world premiere. The show was initially set to premiere in April 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic.

Ahrens's lyrics reflect and amplify the poetry and mystery of Agee's prose. "The novel has been a wellspring of inspiration," Ahrens said. "And after two years of isolation and uncertainty, it's a joy to return to a show that has so much to do with community and connection."

KNOXVILLE's first draft received a staged reading in New York City in December 2018. Broadway choreographer Josh Rhodes, whose previous Asolo Rep credits include the 2019 production of The Sound of Music and the recent production of Hair, joined the project during its 2019 workshop in Sarasota. The creative team also includes Robert Perdziola as the scenic and costume designer and Donald Holder as the lighting designer. The music supervisor is Tom Murray.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have garnered Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for their unforgettable music and lyrics, and their work has been nominated for two Academy Awards® and Golden Globes®, and four Grammy® Awards. The dynamic musical team behind Ragtime, which has been translated and produced around the world, Anastasia (Broadway production and feature film), Once on This Island, which received the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival, Seussical, and more, were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2015.

KNOXVILLE runs April 15 - May 11, 2022. Previews are April 15 - 22. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Orchestra and Mezzanine seats start at $57 and Balcony seats start at $33. Tickets are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.