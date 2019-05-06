VIDEO: First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal in the Broadway Engagement of SEA WALL/A LIFE

As previously announced, Sea Wall / A Life, which recently played to sold-out audiences at The Public Theater, will open on Broadway this summer.

Get a first look at the show in the video below:

Written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne respectively, directed by Carrie Cracknell, and starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge who received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, Sea Wall / A Life will begin performances on Friday, July 26 at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with the opening night set for Thursday, August 8.

The Broadway production of Sea Wall / A Life will be produced by Nine Stories, Ambassador Theatre Group, Seaview Productions, Benjamin Lowy Productions, and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham), and will play a limited engagement through Sunday, September 29.

Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Nick Payne (Constellations) in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

Sea Wall / A Life will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Guy Hoare, and original music by Stuart Earl.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You