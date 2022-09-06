Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl Revival
Click Here for More on Funny Girl Revival

VIDEO: FUNNY GIRL Star Lea Michele Rehearses 'I'm the Greatest Star'

Lea Michele will step into the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway tonight!

Sep. 06, 2022  

Lea Michele is set to take over as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway, beginning performances tonight, Tuesday, September 6, 2022!

Get a behind the scenes look at Michele rehearsing I'm the Greatest Star!

Tovah Feldshuh will star as "Mrs. Brice," and Tony & Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo stars as "Nick Arnstein". 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee & Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes stars as "Eddie Ryan".

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Funny Girl features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.




