VIDEO: FROZEN and COME FROM AWAY Australian Companies Perform in New York Times Event on Bringing Broadway Back to Australia

Hear from actors and producers from Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, Frozen, Come From Away, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Apr. 30, 2021  

The New York Times recently held a streaming event about bringing Broadway back to Australia, and what the process has been like bringing shows back to the stage.

Throughout the event, hear from actors and producers from Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, Frozen, Come From Away, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Plus, the program featured performances from the Australian companies of Frozen and Come From Away.

Watch the full event below!


