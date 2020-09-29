VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf

The Frozen star has been challenging social media followers to secure their voter registration in exchange for recaps.

Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as Olaf!

"Well, I asked and you delivered yet again. But instead of 3,000 of you, almost 6,000 folks registered to vote or verified your voter registration. Incredible. How about this, click on the @headcount link in my bio and I will do one more surprise recap if we get to 10,000! In the meantime, thanks for making me relive the hell portal called 2020," he wrote on his Instagram.

Watch the hilarious recap below!

Josh Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.



His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.



Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.



His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.



Josh was nominated for a Tony, Drama League and Astaire Award and won the Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in Book of Mormon.

