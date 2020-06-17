VIDEO: Ethan Hawke, Debra Messing, John Turturro and More Join DPS ON AIR Monologue Reading Series
This week, Dramatists Play Service's "DPS On Air," features readings by Ethan Hawke ("True West," "Before Sunrise"), Debra Messing ("Will & Grace," "Outside Mullingar"), John Turturro ("The Big Lebowski," "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea"), Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul"), Chris Bauer ("The Wire," "Defiance"), Yul Vazquez ("The Outsider," "The Monkey Show"), Annika Boras ("Prodigal Son"), Daniel Oreskes ("Oslo"), and Daphne Rubin-Vega ("Rent") reading new monologues from the forthcoming collection by DPS playwright John Patrick Shanley (Tony Award- and Pulitzer-winner for "Doubt," and Best Original Screenplay Oscar-winner for "Moonstruck") who also reads from the collection.
These monologues will be published by Dramatists Play Service in a collection called Rogues' Gallery and are immediately available for licensing at www.dramatists.com. All of Shanley's proceeds from the sales and licensing for Rogues' Gallery will go to The Actors Fund.
DPS President Peter Hagan writes, "John Patrick Shanley has been a mainstay in our catalogue for many years, and with this new collection of short plays written specifically to be livestreamed, he continues to be a treasured asset for us."
"DPS On Air" is meant to provide a stage for DPS playwrights, enrichment for audiences, and serve as a spotlight for the theater community. Each week, the channel features intimate, living room performances by renowned playwrights, actors, and friends of the theater community. So far, readings by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and The Angry Inch"), Lauren Gunderson ("The Book of Will"), Michael John LaChiusa ("Hello Again"), John Patrick Shanley ('Doubt"), Diane Davis ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"), Molly Bernard ("Younger"), Anna Baryshnikov ("Dickinson"), Teddy Bergman ("KPOP"), Maulik Pancholy ("30 Rock"), and plays by Mitchell, LaChiusa, Shanley, Donald Margulies ("Dinner with Friends"), Sam Silbiger ("Six Years Old"), Crystal Skillman ("Open"), Adam Szymkowicz ("Hearts Like Fists"), Aaron Mark ("Squeamish"), Kate Scelsa ("Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf"), Ken Urban ("The Awake"), Christina Quintana ("Scissoring"), Alena Smith ("Dickinson," "The New Sincerity") and Kevin Armento ("Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally") have been featured.
Stock and amateur licensing rights for over 4,000 plays and musicals are available via www.dramatists.com.
