Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Survival Jobs
Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

VIDEO: Ephie Aardema Dishes on Being Part of the 'Fanny Pack' as an Understudy in Broadway's FUNNY GIRL

Ephie also shares the importance of actors having hobbies outside of performing on episode 50 of ‘Survival Jobs: A Podcast’.

Sep. 25, 2022  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back and sit down with actor Ephie Aardema, who shares what it's like being part of the "Fanny Pack" as one of the Fanny Brice understudies in the Broadway hit musical 'FUNNY GIRL'. Ephie shares what it's like returning to the Broadway stage after the pandemic and juggling multiple roles in rehearsals!

Before closing out the episode with a joyful Barbra Streisand Trivia Game, Ephie also shares the importance of actors having hobbies outside of performing and why she almost gave up acting professionally before booking her current role.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they celebrate producing fifty episodes and reminisce on a few of their favorite guests. They also fangirl over the iconic Sherly Lee Ralph and her outstanding Emmy win last week. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Survival Jobs


VIDEO: Ephie Aardema Dishes on Being Part of the 'Fanny Pack' as an Understudy in Broadway's FUNNY GIRLVIDEO: Ephie Aardema Dishes on Being Part of the 'Fanny Pack' as an Understudy in Broadway's FUNNY GIRL
September 22, 2022

Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back and sit down with actor Ephie Aardema, who shares what it’s like being part of the “Fanny Pack” as one of the Fanny Brice understudies in the Broadway hit musical ‘FUNNY GIRL’. Ephie shares what it’s like returning to the Broadway stage after the pandemic and juggling multiple roles in rehearsals in this video.
VIDEO: Marc Reign Dishes on Working with the Iconic John Patrick Shanley on CANDLELIGHTVIDEO: Marc Reign Dishes on Working with the Iconic John Patrick Shanley on CANDLELIGHT
September 11, 2022

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down with actor and content creator Marc Reign, who discusses working with iconic playwright John Patrick Shanely on the off-Broadway play CANDLELIGHT at the Nylon Fusion Theater Company last fall. As someone with over 31,000 Instagram followers due to his prolific and entertaining comedy sketches, Marc also gives advice to his fellow actors on how to grow their social media pages organically. Watch thus video for the full episode.
VIDEO: Julia Murney Discusses Her Role in the New Off-Broadway Musical BETWEEN THE LINESVIDEO: Julia Murney Discusses Her Role in the New Off-Broadway Musical BETWEEN THE LINES
September 4, 2022

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the Broadway Icon, who discusses her new role in the new off-Broadway musical Between the Lines at Second Stage which is running from now until Sunday, September 11. Julia also shares her experience bringing the legendary character of ‘Elphaba’ to life in Wicked on tour and on Broadway, how instrumental the The Wild Party original cast album was to the longevity of the show, and the importance of supporting your fellow Artist friends before closing out the episode with a fun round of ‘Wicked Trivia’! Watch the full video!
VIDEO: Comedy Legend Lisa Lampanelli Dishes on Why She is a Self Proclaimed 'Big Fat Failure' and Proud of ItVIDEO: Comedy Legend Lisa Lampanelli Dishes on Why She is a Self Proclaimed 'Big Fat Failure' and Proud of It
August 28, 2022

This episode of Survival Jobs opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the Door McAllen Church’s unauthorized production of ‘HAMILTON’ and the world premiere of the original play ‘’RANDY’S DANDY COASTER CASTLE’ written by Alexander Perez, directed by Rebecca Martinez and produced by the Egg and Spoon Theatre Collective!
VIDEO: Hannah Shankman Shares Her Artistic Journey from First Broadway Show to Touring the US in THE BAND'S VISITVIDEO: Hannah Shankman Shares Her Artistic Journey from First Broadway Show to Touring the US in THE BAND'S VISIT
August 21, 2022

In the latest episode of Survival Jobs, Hannah Shankman shares how not getting into a musical theatre collegiate program led to her booking the revival of HAIR on Broadway, the joy of bringing Fanny Brice to life in a regional production of the iconic musical FUNNY GIRL, and a few of past 'survival jobs' that helped impact her career as an artist! Watch the full video here.