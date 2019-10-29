VIDEO: Emma Thompson Talks George Michael & LAST CHRISTMAS on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Emma Thompson talks about filming Cruella in tight corsets and three-foot-tall wigs, getting the personal sign-off from George Michael to write and produce Last Christmas with his music and nearly ruining her husband's The Great Celebrity Bake Off win.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Thompson's first big-screen performance was in 1989 when she starred in the romantic comedy THE TALL GUY. While the film was not successful in the box office, Thompson received critical acclaim for her performance. She was seen later that year as Princess Katherine in Branagh's screen adaptation of Shakespeare's HENRY V. She continued her ventures with Shakespeare when she appeared on stage in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and KING LEAR.



Emma Thompson continued expanding her career by appear ing in such films as HOWARDS END, PETER'S FRIENDS, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and THE REMAINS OF THE DAY. These films cemented Thompson as an important British actress.



In 1994, Thompson made her Hollywood debut alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the blockbuster, JUNIOR. After her work on SENSE AND SENSIBILITY and PRIMARY COLORS, producers in Hollywood were lining up to hire Thompson. This pressure, among other things, caused her to take a year long break from the industry. And, after she became a mother in 1999, she decided to reduce her workload and only take on smaller roles instead of leads.



In the 2000s, Thompson starred in many extremely successful films including the HARRY POTTER film series, WIT, LOVE ACTUALLY, ANGELS IN AMERICA, NANNY MCPHEE, STRANGER THAN FICTION, LAST CHANCE HARVEY, MEN IN BLACK 3, and BRAVE.





