VIDEO: Elton John, Paul McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and More Thank Healthcare Workers

Familiar faces of stage and screen have teamed up for a touching video, thanking British healthcare workers who are continuing to work during the current health crisis.

The video featured the celebrities saying thank you, while holding up signs that say #ThankYouNHS.

The stars who participated include Elton John, Daniel Craig, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kate Winslet, Paul McCartney, Claire Foy, John Boyega, Gordon Ramsay, and more!

Watch the video below!

Our @CNOEngland Ruth May is joined by some familiar faces to say a very big #ThankYouNHS to all of the incredible staff, carers and volunteers across health and care. ? #COVID19 #ThankYouThursday #OurNHSPeople pic.twitter.com/X96HuTWoos - NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) April 2, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You