VIDEO: Eleri Ward & Joshua Henry Perform Duet to 'Giants in the Sky' From INTO THE WOODS

Eleri Ward and Joshua Henry took to TikTok to share a duet of 'Giants in the Sky' from Into the Woods.

Watch below!

Joshua Henry will be starring as Rapunzel's Prince in the upcoming Broadway production of Into the Woods, beginning performances on Tuesday, June 28 at the St. James Theatre, ahead of an official opening night on July 10.

Into the Woods is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The star-studded cast will include Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian D'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's

Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.