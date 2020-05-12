VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'The Bitch of Living' From SPRING AWAKENING
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, The Bitch of Living from Spring Awakening!
Spring Awakening opened on Broadway in 2006. It featured music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, and starred Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, John Gallagher Jr. and more. It featured choreography by Bill T. Jones.
Bill T. Jones won the Tony Award for Best Choreography. He was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography as well as the Lucille Lortel Award, and won the Obie Award for Music and Choreography.
The original London production in 2010 also featured Bill T. Jones' choreography. Jones was nominated for Best Theatre Choreographer at the Olivier Awards.
The 2015 Broadway revival featured choreography by Spencer Liff. Liff was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Choreography, and the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards for Best Choreographer.
