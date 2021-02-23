VIDEO: Donna Vivino Releases 'She Used to Be Mine' Pandemic Parody

Broadway actor Donna Vivino has released a parody of the Waitress anthem, "She Used to Be Mine" with a pandemic spin.

In "She Used To Be Blonde" Donna humorously explores of vanity, aging, and showbiz, quarantining all the while.

Donna Vivino is an American actress and singer most recently nominated for a 2018 Los Angeles Ovation Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Mary Flynn in "Merrily We Roll Along" Directed by Michael Arden. She performed as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, previously seen starring in the role on the 1st National Tour. She was the original Young Cosette in Les Miserables on Broadway and on the cast recording. She also starred on Broadway in "Fame Becomes Me" with Martin Short and was also on Broadway in "Hairspray" and "Saturday Night Fever".