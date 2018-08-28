VIDEO: Donna Murphy Says 'So Long Dearie' to HELLO, DOLLY!

It may be a while since the parade passed by, but there's never a bad time to mourn the closing of HELLO, DOLLY! While Bette Midler sparkled from stage to headlines, Donna Murphy was equally as stunning in the role and paid her own tribute to the ending of her run in the iconic red dress. Watch below!

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017. It played its final performance on August 25, 2018.

Donna Murphy (Dolly Gallagher Levi) made her Broadway and professional debut in They're Playing Our Song and has gone on to become one of the American theatre's most acclaimed and beloved performers. Her Broadway performances include Passion (Tony and Drama Desk Awards);The King and I (Tony Award); Wonderful Town (Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Awards; Tony nomination); LoveMusik (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards; Drama League and Tony nominations); The People in the Picture (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations); and The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Off-Broadway credits include City Center Encores! Productions of Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, and Wonderful Town; Hello Again (Drama Desk nomination); Twelve Dreams (Drama Desk nomination); Song of Singapore (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations); and the Witch in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Into the Woods (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations) at the Delacorte Theater. She portrayed the title character in Helen for The Public Theater, directed by Tony Kushner (Drama League nomination).

Ms. Murphy was named a "Living Legend" of the theatre by New York Magazine and was honored with the Drama League Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

So long dearies! Volume up?????????????????????????????????????????????????????? @hellodollybway Thanks for the phone @ShelbyRebeccaWong & #MamaWong A post shared by Donna Murphy (@officialdonnamurphy) on Aug 21, 2018 at 12:36am PDT



