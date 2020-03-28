VIDEO: Dolly Parton Delivers Uplifting Message on Twitter
Dolly Parton has delivered an uplifting message on Twitter to help get us all through these trying times.
"I think God is in this, I really do," she says. "I think he's trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson."
"So just keep the faith, don't be too scared. It's gonna be alright, God loves us."
Watch the full video below!
Keep the faith a??i?? pic.twitter.com/xrmbQZbRcb- Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 27, 2020
An internationally renowned superstar, Dolly Parton has contributed countless treasures to the world of entertainment. Achieving 25 RIAA certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards, Dolly has had 25 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, a record for a female artist. Dolly has garnered 7 Grammy Awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards, 5 Academy of Country Music Awards, 3 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS and is one of only five female artists to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year Award.
Parton made her film debut in the 1980 hit comedy "9 to 5," which earned her an Oscar nomination for writing the title tune, along with her second and third Grammy Awards. The film then received a musical adaptation which headed to Broadway in 2009.
Roles in "Steel Magnolias," "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," "Rhinestone," and "Straight Talk" followed. Dolly saw a cherished dream become a reality in 1986 with the opening of her own theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
