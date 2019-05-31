VIDEO: Disney Releases 'Speechless' Film Clip from ALADDIN

Disney has released a clip of "Speechless," legendary composer Alan Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's original new song featured in the box office hit "Aladdin."

The empowering song, which is performed by Naomi Scott as Jasmine and is the princess' breakout song where she finds her voice, is featured on the "Aladdin" original motion picture soundtrack.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin." The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar.

"Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.





