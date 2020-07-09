VIDEO: Desi Oakley, Brittney Johnson, Jelani Remy and More Sing the Opening Number From New Musical THE VALLEY

A star-studded cast of Broadway performers present a virtual performance of the Opening Number from the new musical "The Valley". The musical has Book and Lyrics by Jamie Maletz , Music by Eric Fegan, and Direction by Will Nunziata.

Watch below!

The performance stars Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago, Les Misérables, Wicked), Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Les Misérables), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Keri René Fuller (Cats), Kevin Massey (Tarzan, Memphis, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables), and Ally Bonino (Netflix's John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch).

The musicians include: Tomoko Akaboshi (Violin), Meghan Doyle (Guitar & Drums), Magda Kress (Bass), , and Eric Fegan (Piano & Orchestrations). Video editing by Jamie Maletz.

About the show:

Over two million people visit Iceland annually, eager to explore its black beaches and blue glaciers while driving the Ring Road in search of the elusive Northern Lights. Four tourists believe they have signed up for a free volunteer trip to help "repair damage caused by local elements" in Iceland. They are technically correct, but definitely not in the way they expected. The journey they get wrapped up in brings the very problems they were running away from to the surface.

For more information, please visit www.jamiemaletzmusicals.com/thevalley.

