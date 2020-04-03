VIDEO: Deaf West Teams Up with ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST for A Special Musical Number
On April 5, the musical series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is teaming up with Deaf West Theatre Company for a very special musical number.
When Zoey meets Abigail, the deaf daughter of her father's caretaker played by Sandra Mae Frank (Spring Awakening) she uses her musical gift to hear Abigail's heart song.
Fifteen deaf performers will join Frank in a fully-signed musical sequence of the song, "Fight Song" using neither subtitles nor surrogate singers.
Check out a preview for the episode below!
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco.
After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.
The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is a special guest star.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9PM EST on NBC.
Image courtesy of NBC.
