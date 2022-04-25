VIDEO: David Morse Discusses Returning to His HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Role 25 Years Later on GMA

Click Here for More Articles on How I Learned To Drive

David Morse appeared on Good Morning America to discuss returning to his role in How I Learned to Drive 25 years after doing the play Off-Broadway.

"This is pretty special. Who knew it would take 25 years to do this. We thought we were going to do this maybe 10 years after and here we are 25 years later," Morse shared.

This Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars, Morse and Tony-winner Mary-Louise Parker, with their award-winning director in a new production now playing at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Morse also touched on how audience reactions to the play differ between then and now.

"25 years ago, people were not having these conversations. When we come out after a performance, there are people on the street who just couldn't leave because of things they have been through in their life. They just had to be around people who understood what they've been through and we'd be on the street having conversations with them. Now, thankfully, the world is changing," Morse said.

Parker and Morse head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Also returning is original cast member and Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, who is joined by Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

