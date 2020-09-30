VIDEO: Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lauren Molina, Jelani Remy & More Featured in 'Enough Already' Get Out the Vote Music Video

The video was originally released in 2018 and has a particular significance today.

Mario Lopez and Daphne Rubin-Vega lead a stalwart Broadway group of performers lending their voices to a non-partisan "Get Out the Vote" music video - hashtag: #enoughalreadyvote - which has been re-released in anticipation of the November 3rd election.

The video was originally released in 2018. It has a particular significance today with Broadway being dark and the theater community seeking financial help from politicians who are up for election.

Singing an original song, "Enough Already," Broadway performers in the video include: Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent, Anna in the Tropics, The Rocky Horror Show), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Mary Me A Little, Desperate Measures), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away, Sister Act), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights, Wicked), Diane Phelan (The King and I, School of Rock), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), N'Kenge (Motown the Musical, Sondheim on Sondheim), Reji Woods (Rocktopia), Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, Matilda), Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, Wicked), Sumayya Ali (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Brooke Sunny Moriber (Threepenny Opera, Follies, The Wild Party, Parade), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Marc de la Cruz (Pacific Overtures, If/Then) and Kimberly Immanuel (Heartbreak House, Pacific Overtures, The Fantasticks).

Mario Lopez, who starred in the revival of "A Chorus Line" on Broadway and hosts "Access Holiday" provides the call to action to vote this November.

Written by Seth Bisen-Hersh and R.C. Staab, "Enough Already" is from the musical, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, based on the satiric F. Scott Fitzgerald 1920s novella of the same name about a rich paranoid family hiding their wealth in a secret Montana location. The video is directed by Aaron Galligan-Stierle and produced by Kristy Cates, Bisen-Hersh and Staab.

Bisen-Hersh said, "The song was originally written as an anthemic epilogue about a story that's almost 100 years old. The message is particularly relevant today in our high-charged political climate as a message to remind me to make a difference this November at the ballot box."

