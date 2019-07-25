VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Wants to Bring MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Danielle Brooks was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about performing in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing and the final season of Orange Is the New Black.

During the interview, Brooks talks about performing in Much Ado About Nothing, telling host Seth Meyers that "we were actually the first black show to ever do Shakespeare in the Park after 60-some-odd years."

Brooks goes on to say, "Give us a Broadway house. We need a Broadway house."

Watch the interview below!

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING was directed by Kenny Leon. In this modern production, we find the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war. But not all is peaceful amid the revelry, as old rivals engage in a battle of wits, unexpected foes plot revenge, and young lovers are caught in a tumultuous courtship - until love proves the ultimate trickster, and undoes them all.

The all-black cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING included Jamar Brathwaite(Ensemble), Danielle Brooks (Beatrice), Grantham Coleman (Benedick),Chuck Cooper(Leonato), Javen K. Crosby (Ensemble), Denzel DeAngelo Fields (Ensemble), Jeremie Harris (Claudio), Tayler Harris (Ensemble), Erik LaRay Harvey (Antonio/Verges), Kai Heath(Messenger), Daniel Croix Henderson (Balthasar), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Friar Francis/Sexton), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Ursula), Lateefah Holder (Dogberry), LaWanda Hopkins (Dancer), Billy Eugene Jones (Don Pedro), Margaret Odette (Hero), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Don John), William Roberson (Ensemble), Jaime Lincoln Smith(Borachio), Jazmine Stewart (Ensemble), Khiry Walker (Conrade/Ensemble), Olivia Washington (Margaret), and Latra A. Wilson (Dancer).

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Jason Michael Webb; wigs, hair, and make-up design by Mia Neal; fight direction by Thomas Schall; and voice and text by Kate Wilson.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You