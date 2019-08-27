VIDEO: #DATE ME's Eric Lockley Takes Over Instagram!

We got to delve into the dating world yesterday because Eric Lockley took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at Off-Broadway's improv and sketch comedy show #DateMe! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Eric is an Obie-winning actor, writer, and producer. He has appeared on stage in Choir Boy, Black Odyssey, and How We Got On. Screen: First Reformed, Knockout Game, Luke Cage. His comedic web series Blacker is featured on "Best Web Series" lists, and his short film The Jump is streaming on Amazon. Eric also produces with his Harlem-based orgs, The Movement Theatre Company & Harlem9. He also regularly performs musical improv at The PIT and creates comedic content on various platforms. You can follow along with his adventures on social media at @iamericlockley.

48 million Americans have tried online dating. #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment is the outrageous, true story of one. Robyn Lynne Norris (the show's creator and writer) is unlucky in love but determined to understand it better, so she logs on to the world's most popular dating site: OkCupid. Creating 38 "undateable" profiles as an interactive scientific investigation into online dating, Robyn unwittingly sets in motion the social experiment of our generation. Part improv, part sketch comedy and entirely hilarious, Robyn makes one conclusive result: there's no algorithm for love.

After a hit three-year run at the Up-Comedy Theatre in Chicago, #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment has moved to New York's The Westside Theatre where it began performances on June 20, 2019.

#DateMe was created by Robin Lynne Norris who wrote the show along with Bob Ladewig and Frank Caeti. Developed by Diane Alexander and directed by Lorin Lattaro #DateMe features song lyrics by Robyn Lynne Norris, Frank Caeti, Amanda Blake Davis, Bob Ladewig, original music by Julie Nichols and Dan Wessels.





