VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

Cynthia Erivo announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA.

Watch her announcement video below!

The film was honored with an AFI AWARD in 2006 - recognizing it as one of the most outstanding and culturally significant movies of the year - and stars 2004 AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD recipient Meryl Streep!

Meryl Streep's Oscar-nominated performance was partially inspired by Clint Eastwood and Mike Nichols. Her character's look was inspired by supermodel Carmen Dell'Orefice and politician Christine Lagarde.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub.





