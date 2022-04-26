VIDEO: Cristin Milioti Talks Meeting Liza Minnelli & Joe Biden at ONCE on the TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, Cristin Milioti looked back on her experience in Once on Broadway for its 10th anniversary with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

"It was wild. It was like beyond anything I ever could have imagined. It was really like a golden experience," she shared.

Milioti also discussed the celebrities that would attend the show while it was on Broadway, including the time she mistook Joe Biden for Beyonce and Jay-Z, and when Liza Minnelli came to visit the cast backstage after seeing the show.

"She was lovely. She lined us all up and she went up and down the line and she gave everyone like two specific compliments while holding their shoulders. She held my face. I mean, I passed out. I couldn't believe it. I don't remember what she said," Milioti revealed.

Milioti also discussed the possibility of playing Cher in a biopic and her series, Made For Love.

Cristin Milioti was nominated for a Tony Award in 2012 for her performance as Girl in Once. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Lieutenant of Inishmore and Coram Boy.

Watch the interview here: