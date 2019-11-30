VIDEO: Connecticut High Schoolers Get Special Messages From Former MAMMA MIA! Broadway and Tour Cast Members

As the high schoolers in the Staples Players drama club prepared to open their production of Mamma Mia!, they got a special surprise organized by their directors.

The show's directors posted a message, calling for former actors in the Broadway and touring productions of Mamma Mia! to send in messages to the high schoolers, wishing them well on their opening.

What they got was an outpouring of love and support from actors who said "I was in the first production of Mamma Mia! ever" and "this show was my Broadway debut and my first National Tour."

Watch the full video below!

One of the world's most popular musicals, Mamma Mia! had audiences dancing in the aisles on Broadway. Seen by over 40 million people around the world, Mamma Mia!, played over 3,400 performances at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre before closing out its run at the Broadhurst and remains one of Broadway's top selling musicals. The North American Tour has played over 3,000 performances in over 130 cities.

The original West End production of Mamma Mia! has run for over 10 years and an international tour has visited more than 40 foreign cities. The blockbuster feature film adaptation is the most successful movie musical of all time grossing over $600 million worldwide and spawned the recent sequel 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' starring the cast of the original film.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and inspired by the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, Mamma Mia! is Judy Craymer's vision of staging writer Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny tale of family and friendship unfolding on a tiny Greek island. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited 20 years ago. Songs including "Dancing Queen," "The Winner Takes It All," "Money, Money, Money" and "Take a Chance on Me" are all featured in this feel-good musical.

The show's original Broadway cast included Louise Pitre as Donna, Judy Kaye as Rosie, Karen Mason as Tanya, David W. Keeley as Sam, Ken Marks as Bill, Dean Nolan as Harry, Tina Maddigan as Sophie, and Joe Machota as Sky.





