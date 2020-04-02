VIDEO: Conan O'Brien Pays Tribute to Late Songwriter Adam Schlesinger

As BroadwayWorld previously reported Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominated songwriter Adam Schlesinger has passed away from virus-related complications. He was 52 years old.

Last night, late night host Conan O'Brien paid tribute to this talented artist with a vintage performance from his band, Fountains of Wayne, performing on Late Night just two weeks after the September 11th attacks. Check out Adam and the gang below performing a cover of the song, "Better Things" by The Kinks.

A decorated artist, Schlesinger received a 2013 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Song for his "Elmo The Musical" theme for Sesame Street, and a 2011 Daytime Emmy nomination for the song "I Wonder" from Sesame Street.

His band, Fountains of Wayne was nominated for two GRAMMY AWARDS in 2003 for Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Stacy's Mom".

Schlesinger received a 2012 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for the song he co-wrote with David Javerbaum for their song "It's Not Just For Gays Anymore", which was performed by Neil Patrick Harris at the opening of the Tony Awards. Schlesinger and Javerbaum also received 2013 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for their song "If I Had Time", performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the closing number of the 66th TONY AWARDS telecast.

Adam was nominated for the 1997 Academy Award for Best Original Song for his infectious titular anthem for the film That Thing You Do!. He received two 2016 Emmy nominations for his work on the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as a 2017 Emmy nomination. In 2019 he won the 2019 Emmy award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal", and was also nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for the season 4 theme of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

At the time of his passing, Schlesinger was at work on comedian Sara Silverman's forthcoming musical Bedwetter, as well as the upcoming musical adaptation of the television series, The Nanny.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You