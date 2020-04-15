VIDEO: Columbus Association of Performing Arts Students Sing 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Due to the current health crisis, 2019-20 CAPA Marquee Awards were cancelled.

Instead, the Columbus Association of Performing Arts invited the students from the participating high schools to submit videos of themselves singing "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie.

Watch the video below!

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) is committed to celebrating, supporting, and advocating for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio.

Through CAPA's standing as a member of the Broadway League, Columbus is an official Regional Awards Program of The Jimmy Awards®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards®. CAPA sponsors the prestigious national program for high school musical theatre students through its own newly created, local awards program-the CAPA Marquee Awards.





