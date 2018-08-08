VIDEO: Claybourne Elder and Steffanie Leigh Sing 'Happiness' From PASSION at Signature Theatre

BroadwayWorld has a first look at PASSION at Signature Theatre in DC, starring Natascia Diaz (West Side Story), Claybourne Elder (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George) and Steffanie Leigh (Broadway's War Paint, Gigi, Mary Poppins). Check out Claybourne Elder and Steffanie Leigh singing 'Happiness' below!

Stephen Sondheim's lush and romantic Tony Award®-winning Best Musical will thrill audiences in a radiant new staging by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (West Side Story, Sunday in the Park with George, Crazy for You).

When Passion first opened on Broadway in 1994, it was heralded as "the most thrilling piece of theater on Broadway" by The New York Post. Set in 1860s Italy, Passion ignites a fiery love triangle when Giorgio, a handsome army captain, is transferred to a remote military outpost and into the blinding infatuation of Fosca, the ailing cousin of his superior. Fosca's fervent longing draws him in as it threatens to upend his career in an exhilarating tangle of obsession, desire, madness, and above all, passion.

Diaz, Elder and Leigh are joined in the cast by Will Gartshore (Signature's A Little Night Music) as Colonel Ricci, Rayanne Gonzales (Olney Theatre Center's In the Heights) as Mother, Gregory Maheu (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George) as Ludovic/Lombardi, Ian McEuen (Washington Nation Opera's Madame Butterfly) as Lieutenant Torasso, Christopher Mueller (Signature's Titanic) as Augenti, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's West Side Story) as Mistress, Lawrence Redmond (Signature's Titanic) as Lieutenant Barri, Bobby Smith (Signature's Light Years) as Major Rizzoli/Fosca's Father, and John Leslie Wolfe (Signature's Titanic) as Dr. Tambourri.

The creative team includes Musical Direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's Crazy for You), Scenic Design by Lee Savage (Signature's La Cage Aux Folles), Lighting Design by Colin K Bills (Signature's Girlfriend), Costume Design by Robert Perdziola (Signature's A Little Night Music), Sound Design byRyan Hickey (Signature's The Scottsboro Boys), Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's A Little Night Music), Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Taryn Friend, Production Assistant Joey Blakely.

